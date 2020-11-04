City Council District 2 heading to runoff between Gutierrez, Annello

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City Council District 2 race is heading to a runoff after incumbent Representative Alexsandra Annello garnered just 37 percent of the vote to challenger Judy Gutierrez’s 47 percent after early voting returns.

Annello, who has served one term on council, will face longtime City Hall staffer Judy Gutierrez who says she decided to run for office after serving in the District 2 office for four previous City Representatives. She believes Annello isn’t serving her constituents.

Annello, however, said she’s passionate about her constituents and expects transparency among all council members. Recently, Annello aligned with City Council Representatives Peter Svarzbein and Cassandra Hernandez to stand with County leaders for a shutdown of businesses amid rapidly rising COVID-19 rates in the Borderland.

