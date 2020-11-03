Can you vote if you have coronavirus?

Your Local Election HQ

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, a voter casts a ballot at a drive-thru voting station in the Barre Civic Center in Vermont’s statewide primary in Barre, Vt. Voting will look a little different this November. States are considering drive-thrus, outdoor polling places and curbside voting as they examine creative ways to safely offer same-day polling places during a pandemic. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Election Day is here, and for those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and have not yet voted, they may be wondering if they can head to the polls today.

The good news is that those with coronavirus can still vote, says Antonio Rivera, assistant Elections Administrator for El Paso County.

“If someone has COVID, it’s recommended that they vote by curbside voting,” Rivera said. “Yes, they are allowed to vote.”

This year, voters can vote at any polling station in the city. These are the curbside voting locations that are open Election Day until 7 p.m.:

Arlington Park Shelter – Main Hall, 10350 Pasadena Cir. 79924
Express Curbside Station – Parking lot in front of Arlington Shelter

Bassett Place (Express Curbside Station), 6101 Gateway West 79925

El Paso Count Coliseum (Express Curbside Station), 4100 E Paisano Dr. 79905
Main Floor

Marty Robbins Recreation Center (Express Curbside Station), 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr. 79936
Multi-Purpose Room

Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center (Express Curbside Station), 563 N. Carolina Dr. 79915
Multi-Purpose Room

Sunland Park Mall (Express Curbside Station), 750 Sunland Park Dr. 79912
Lower Level, Across from Starr Western Wear

If a voter is ill or has become physically disabled on or after the day before the last day to submit an application for ballot by mail — this year, that date was Oct. 22 — they can vote an emergency ballot.

Below are the rules for voting an emergency ballot:

· The application must be filed starting Oct. 31.

· Same person must pick up and deliver ballot.

· The application must be completed by the physician and voter.

· The application must be filed with the voting clerk at 500 E. San Antonio, Room 314, El Paso, TX 79901.

For more information about voting in El Paso County, visit epcountyvotes.com.

For more information about voting in Dona Ana County, visit donaanacounty.org/elections/elections-info.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Election HQ Video Center

The Road to 270

UTEP football pauses preparation to take part in Election Day

Trump supporters follow Biden bus on I-35 in Central Texas

Trump, Biden campaign in Pennsylvania on eve of Election Day

Former VP Biden campaigns in Pittsburgh

President Trump holds a campaign rally in Michigan

NewsNation/Emerson poll shows Pres. Trump, Biden in statistical tie in Georgia

Early voting in Georgia sees record turnout, long lines caused by technical breakdowns

A look at the race for the district 4 city council seat

Jill Biden holds rally in el paso

Jill Biden visits El Paso

Full US Senate Debate: John Cornyn and MJ Hegar

Cornyn on SCOTUS

Hegar on Packing Courts

Hegar and Cornyn Law Enforcement

Cornyn on Systemic Racism

Digital pre-show for U.S. Senate debate with Texas candidates

Dazed

More Your Local Election HQ