Can you vote if you have coronavirus?

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, a voter casts a ballot at a drive-thru voting station in the Barre Civic Center in Vermont’s statewide primary in Barre, Vt. Voting will look a little different this November. States are considering drive-thrus, outdoor polling places and curbside voting as they examine creative ways to safely offer same-day polling places during a pandemic. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Election Day is here, and for those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and have not yet voted, they may be wondering if they can head to the polls today.

The good news is that those with coronavirus can still vote, says Antonio Rivera, assistant Elections Administrator for El Paso County.

“If someone has COVID, it’s recommended that they vote by curbside voting,” Rivera said. “Yes, they are allowed to vote.”

This year, voters can vote at any polling station in the city. These are the curbside voting locations that are open Election Day until 7 p.m.:

Arlington Park Shelter – Main Hall, 10350 Pasadena Cir. 79924

Express Curbside Station – Parking lot in front of Arlington Shelter

Bassett Place (Express Curbside Station), 6101 Gateway West 79925

El Paso Count Coliseum (Express Curbside Station), 4100 E Paisano Dr. 79905

Main Floor

Marty Robbins Recreation Center (Express Curbside Station), 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr. 79936

Multi-Purpose Room

Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center (Express Curbside Station), 563 N. Carolina Dr. 79915

Multi-Purpose Room

Sunland Park Mall (Express Curbside Station), 750 Sunland Park Dr. 79912

Lower Level, Across from Starr Western Wear

If a voter is ill or has become physically disabled on or after the day before the last day to submit an application for ballot by mail — this year, that date was Oct. 22 — they can vote an emergency ballot.

Below are the rules for voting an emergency ballot:

· The application must be filed starting Oct. 31.

· Same person must pick up and deliver ballot.

· The application must be completed by the physician and voter.

· The application must be filed with the voting clerk at 500 E. San Antonio, Room 314, El Paso, TX 79901.

For more information about voting in El Paso County, visit epcountyvotes.com.

For more information about voting in Dona Ana County, visit donaanacounty.org/elections/elections-info.

