Are you registered to vote? Today is your last chance to register in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The clock is ticking if you haven’t registered to vote in the upcoming election.

Today is the last day to register to vote in Texas.

If you need to register, you can do so by filling out a form and mailing it in or dropping it off in person.

You won’t be able to register online; however, you can get a form online at the El Paso County Elections Department page.

Voting officials said it’s easy to register.

“All you have to do is fit the eligibility criteria: be a Texas resident and 18 years of age or older and you should be good to go. You know you just fill out the form. It just takes a minute. It’s pretty straight forward,” said Luke Warford, director of Voting Expansion for the Texas Democratic Party.

For more information about voting in El Paso, visit epcountyvotes.com.

For information on voting in Doña Ana County, visit https://donaanacounty.org/elections/registration.