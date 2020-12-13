Annello retains seat, Molinar ousts Morgan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City Council District 2 incumbent City Representative Alexsandra Annello narrowly held her City Council seat Saturday against challenger Judy Gutierrez — 52 to 48 percent. Meanwhile, the incumbent council member for District 4, Sam Morgan, was ousted by political newcomer Joe Molinar — 54 to 46 percent.

“I’m very proud of the term I’ve had in the last four years in office. I’ve never backed down,” Annello told KTSM Saturday night.

Annello, who will begin her second term in office, says she looks forward to working with newly elected Mayor Oscar Leeser as he tackles his second term in office — albeit with a four-year gap between terms.

“I’m grateful for the time I have spent with Mayor Margo and the things he has taught me, and I’m excited to work with someone new and to learn from them as well,” Annello said.

In Northeast El Paso, embattled incumbent City Representative Sam Morgan was defeated by political newcomer Joe Molinar Saturday night.

“Things have been done in the past that I’m going to say the methods are not necessarily the best. There are certain self-interest groups which I don’t believe is the correct thing,” Molinar told KTSM. “We need to serve the entire community in District 4 and make sure that everybody is working on the same page, towards the same goals, and making things happen for the betterment of everybody.”

Morgan’s term was marked with allegations of domestic violence.

After elections, only Leeser and Molinar will change the makeup of City Council. The swearing in will happen the first week of January.