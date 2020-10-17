18 percent of El Pasoans cast ballots through 4 days of Early Voting

Sign outside one of the early voting polling locations in Austin. (Maggie Glynn/Nexstar)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just over 18 percent of El Pasoans cast ballots through four days of early voting, according to new data released by the El Paso County Elections Clerk.

The 18.03 percent of voters is higher than the 15.59 percent who’d cast ballots after four days of early voting in 2016. Overall, 87,695 people have cast ballots compared to 66,704 in 2016. However, the number of registered voters also increased from 427,850 in 2016 to 486,333 in 2020.

According to data collected by ElPasoMatters.org, 1 in 4 El Paso voters did not vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Due to the pandemic, the typical two-week early voting period is extended by one week. It will run through Friday, October 30, 2020. Election day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

