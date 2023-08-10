EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The body of a 20-year-old woman was discovered by CBP officials on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in Sunland Park, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

Photo credit: Sunland Park Fire Department

The Fire Department tweeted out at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, stating the woman’s body was recovered at the 1000 block of Camino Real.

The Sunland Park Police Department assisted in the recovery, and the incident is currently under investigation.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.