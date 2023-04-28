EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Young entrepreneurs will be showcasing their product or service at the second annual Children’s Business Fair El Paso on Saturday, May 6.

The business fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Ponder Park, located at 7500 WH Burges Dr.

The event is hosted by Youth Bix Academy El Paso. It is a free event open to children ages 6 to 14.

Cash prizes of $25 will be awarded in each age category for “most business potential” and “most impressive presentation.”

The age categories are as follow:

6 to 7

8 to 10

11 to 12

13 to 14

The business fair will host 20 young entrepreneurs who will showcase the product or services they have created. The children will develop a brand, build a marketing strategy and sell to their customers at the marketplace, according to the release sent by Youth Biz Academy El Paso.

The academy says the children are responsible for the setup, sales and interacting with customers. If any parent is seen selling or promoting the children’s product it will result in a disqualification.

Acton Academy, the Acton Next Great Adventure, SCORE, El Paso Inc., First Light Federal Credit Union, Texas Kids Dental, SpotLight El Paso, Big Frog T-Shirts and PowerPunch Signs and Printing came together to sponsor the event.

Founder and President of Youth Biz Academy Larry Stelley says, “Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders. The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers.”

Information: info@youthbizacademy.org, www.youthbizacademy.org or (915) 346-3401.