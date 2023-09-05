EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ‘You Eat I Eat,’ a local non-profit organization, is positively impacting the people with food insecurities in the Sun City.

YEIE Founder and Executive Director Doreen Marcus Carothers began YEIE in 2015 after being hospitalized. Telling KTSM her life turned 180 after buying food for a homeless man, then writing about her journey.

“‘You Eat, I Eat’ is a story of love. The book is about my troubles and tribulations that changed my whole way of thinking. Before my illness in 2014, I had never volunteered a day. Once I was healed, my spirit was touched. I did not know how to form a company,” Carothers said.

But eight years later, with faith and hard work, Carothers headed in the right direction and has now been serving the Sun City.

With the help of community engagement, they have held events to support veterans, homeless people, and families with food insecurities.

“This year, we have served 3,000 meals, distributed over 17 hundred grocery bags, and distributed over 15 hundred fresh Domino’s Pizzas,” said Carothers.

Including 2,000 goodie bags. Carothers says anyone can receive a bag of groceries and a home-cooked meal.

“Regarding the non-perishable foods and the meals, they are prepared mostly by myself, at my house. It comes so I can prepare the meals; it’s through donations. We are 100% donation-based.”

The Albertsons Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to ‘You Eat I Eat.’ They allocated $5,000 to distribute to a veteran in need, giving $1,000 per month for five months, including two payments of four $250 gift cards from YEIE.

The Starbucks Foundation also awarded a $1,000 grant for the veteran and YEIE. TCC Verizon recently awarded a $2,000 grant as well.

On July 29, 2023, YEIE held a backpack giveaway. Distributing 500 backpacks from Verizon, The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation, Silent Supporters, new Langston Hughes Family Community Outreach sneakers, and 400 goodie bags.

“We do have clients who have utilized our services for eight years, unfortunately, the elderly, and sometimes the circumstances don’t change, and we’re grateful to be able to be here and to help,” Carothers said.

Carothers tells KTSM people to volunteer across the borderland community. For instance, from the Apple Store Cielo Vista, Chapin High School Students, Girl Scouts, and Papa Johns Pizza.

YEIE is closed the first week of each month. However, if you would like to donate, scheduled appointments are required for any other time. Click here to donate and learn more about ‘You Eat, I Eat’.

‘You Eat, I Eat’ is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you’re interested in purchasing Carothers’ ‘You Eat I Eat’ book, you can find it on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.