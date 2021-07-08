‘You could get washed away’: Safety tips from EPFD for flooding events

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After heavy rains in the Borderland over the past two weeks, the El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team is urging people to not drive through moving water.

The team’s captain spoke with KTSM 9 News about incidents that happened over the past few days in El Paso.

“Families — mom and child, dad and wife — going through deep water, car stalls and now it’s an emergency,” said EPFD Water Team Captain Kris Menendez.

Menendez urged drivers to turn around, saying drowning is preventable and there are hidden hazards you may not be aware of under that water.

“Potholes, the man covers pop off sometimes because of the force of the water so your tire can hit that,” said Menendez. “If you’re trying to walk through deep water, you don’t know a manhole is missing, you’re going to fall right through that hole.”

If you do find yourself in a situation where you are stuck in water, Menendez said it’s better to stay in your car than to get out.

“Stay in the vehicle. First responders will get there, the Water Rescue Team will get there to assist,” Menendez said. “We don’t want you to get out of the vehicle, ’cause you could get washed away and now suffer either a dramatic injury or drowning injury.”

