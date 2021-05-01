You can vote at any polling location for Saturday election, but not all registered voters eligible

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Saturday is the May Uniform Election in El Paso County, however, it is not a county-wide election, meaning not everyone can cast a ballot.

The race on the ballot that will have the most voters is for the El Paso Independent School District. The County Election Department told KTSM 9 News that the biggest misconception is that anyone can vote in Saturday’s election.

“It’s still specific EPISD races, it’s not even just because your kid goes to EPISD means you’re in it,” said El Paso County Elections Administrator Lisa Wise.

According to Wise, there are 217,000 registered voters that fall in the jurisdiction for races on Saturday’s ballot.

“Early voting has been incredibly slow. We normally see around maybe a 5 to 8 percent turnout on these elections, which I know is incredibly low. Right now, we have seen about 5,000 of those over 200,000 registered voters,” said Wise.

In the November 2020 election, Wise said El Paso saw a 55-percent voter turnout.

“We try to tell people, ‘hey, your local elections are very important and you should be participating in them.’ They affect your daily lives, but we just don’t see the turnout. And that’s common everywhere — the local elections just don’t get the attention that the federal and state elections do,” said Wise.

If you are one of the El Pasoans who is able to vote in Saturday’s election, the elections department says you can vote at any of the 88 polling locations in the county.

“We’re not precinct polling sites anymore where what’s called county-wide vote centers. So (people can vote at) any of the locations that we have listed on our website,” said Wise.

Wise added that one of the polling sites that was the busiest for early voting and is anticipated to see a large turnout is in Socorro.

The elections department said it’s important to verify that you are able to vote in the May 1 Uniform Election before heading out to the polling sites on Saturday. You can find out if you’re in the jurisdiction by visiting the EPCountyVotes.com or by calling 915-546-2154.

“The most calls we have had are from people who thought it was a county-wide election and believed they could vote,” said Wise.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.