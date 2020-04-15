YMCA to rehire over 200 employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YMCA of El Paso has secured funding through an SBA Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan to hire over 200 of its employees back and continue to provide service to the community.

According to a release, YMCA staff will be rehired in hopes of providing financial relief to many El Paso families.

The aging population is the most vulnerable during this crisis and YMCA staff members will be making calls and offer resources to senior members, a release said.

The YMCA of El Paso is also offering free Grab and Go meals to an average of 285 children daily at all of their facilities.

“Throughout our history, the YMCA has stayed relevant by changing and adapting to our community needs. Today, this is no different. We are working to serve our staff, members, and community differently and together we will come out stronger,” Said Bill Coon, President and CEO or the YMCA of El Paso.

For more information about YMCA services, visit http://www.elpasoymca.org/.