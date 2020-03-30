YMCA to offer free Wi-Fi in facility parking lots

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YMCA of El Paso continues serving the needs of our community during these challenging times by offering free Wi-Fi.

You may notice YMCA facilities closed, but following social distancing regulations, the community may use free Wi-Fi in the facilities parking lots.

According to a release, this is being done to help you and your children complete schoolwork or work from the parking lot.

The wi-fi password is, epymca9622#.

In support of parents with school-aged children who are in need of internet access to complete schoolwork, the YMCA will offer free wi-fi at all three locations, Bowling, Loya, and Westside Family YMCA, a release said.

“During this time of crisis, the Y is here for our community and will continue to support as much as we are able to,” said Bill Coon, CEO of YMCA El Paso.

The community is also encouraged to stay active during the COVID-19 crisis by taking advantage of the free virtual workouts YMCA offers.

Click Here to create a free account and access different workouts. No charges will be made to your credit account according to the site. You will have access to a 60-day free trial and may cancel your membership before the 60-day mark.