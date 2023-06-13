EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s officially summer in one week and the Fred and Maria Loya Family YMCA in East El Paso has already opened its doors.

While the Trawood Dr. location has a capacity of 150 children, YMCA Senior Child Care Director Mia Chavez says they’re making exceptions for summer camp enrollments.

“We also have our west side and our northeast location, and they have the similar programs. They do have the summer program; they have the swim lessons. Their youth programs may differ. I know on our west side location they might even offer Folklorico classes. Or they offer different martial arts, but we do offer the swim lessons, the sports and the summer daytime program at all three,” said Chavez.

Offering a full category of youth programs:

Cheerleading

Dance

Piano

Guitar

Ballet

Art classes

Basketball

Volleyball

“We have swim lessons as well. Our instructors have been trained. They give one on one lessons as well as group lessons as well. It’s specific to the kids’ skill level. They have about eight sessions that they get to take. The instructor really works on helping the kid one feel comfortable in the water, helping them develop those skills in the water,” said Chavez.

Chavez tells KTSM there is no starting age when it’s a family membership, offering a tots program to start kids as young as two and three-years-old to play sports.

While children are occupying the facility, YMCA is also helping parents reach their summer health goals.

“We have a Y Place Center, where parents who have memberships can drop their kids off while they’re here working out or taking fitness classes,” Chavez said.

Using the Y Place Center at no cost, Chavez says while your child is learning down the hall, parents can work out or take a dance class.

Offering freedom and independent classes where they teach children responsibilities.

If you’re active-duty military, Chavez says you will need to bring your LES, paystubs, household income information to qualify for scholarships as well. To learn more about YMCA click here.

BOWLING FAMILY YMCA

5509 Will Ruth Ave.

El Paso, TX 79924

Monday – Thursday: 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

LOYA FAMILY YMCA

2044 Trawood Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

Monday – Thursday: 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

WESTSIDE FAMILY YMCA

7145 N Mesa St.

El Paso, TX 79912

Monday – Thursday: 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

