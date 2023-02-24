EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Longtime YMCA of El Paso Chief Executive Officer Bill Coon has resigned effective immediately, according to the organization’s Board of Directors.

Coon had led the local YMCA since 2013. No reason was given for the resignation.

Peter Moody, who has worked at the YMCA for five years, has been appointed interim CEO, according to a news release sent out by the organization.

Most recently, Moody had served as the YMCA’s chief operating officer.

“We believe that Peter’s extensive leadership experience and close involvement with operations positions enable him to lead the YMCA of El Paso effectively following Mr. Coon’s departure,” said Margie Salazar, the Board of Director’s chairwoman.

The board said that Coon had led the YMCA “through important stages with vast experience in nonprofit organizations.”

The board will begin a search for a permanent CEO “in the near future,” according to the announcement.