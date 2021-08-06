YMCA of El Paso, Academy Sports and Outdoors surprise kids with gift cards for back-to-school shopping

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ten lucky kids were surprised with $1,000 to do some back-to-school shopping.
YMCA of El Paso and Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered together to gift each of the kids with a $100 gift card to buy anything they would need for the upcoming school year.
The children were all nominated by counselors, staff, and members of the community who worked with the YMCA.
Organizers said they hope to continue giving back as much as they can.
“We are so grateful that we can reach out and help these families in the community. The school year was a lot this year and unfortunately because of the hardships of COVID not a lot of families were financially ready to handle the school year so we’re very blessed and glad we could help these families,” said Mia Chavez, Child Care Director for YMCA El Paso.
One parent told KTSM her daughters were excited to find girl’s basketball shorts and it made the start of their school year just that much better.
