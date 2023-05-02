EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — YMCA of El Paso hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 2 to celebrate a $20,000 donation from WellCare.

The donation from WellCare will support capital improvements at the YMCA. The funds will help remodel the front desk area of the Fred and Maria Loya YMCA branch at 2044 Trawood Dr., according to the release sent by the YMCA.

Pete Moody, chief executive officer of the YMCA of El Paso, says “we are incredibly grateful for the generosity of WellCare and their commitment to supporting our mission.”

WellCare is a leading multinational healthcare enterprise that provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals. WellCare is a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise “committed to helping people live healthier lives.”

For more information visit WellcareNow.