EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The County of El Paso and the YMCA of El Paso are partnering up to teach the Borderland about water safety and swimming education.

This collaboration is part of a broader effort to enhance the quality of life for residents in the region by promoting healthy living and physical activity, according to a release sent by YMCA.

This partnership will provide lifeguarding services while offering swimming classes to rural areas of the community in need of swim lessons.

YMCA will manage three county pools including:

Ascarate Pool located at 6900 Delta Drive.

Canutillo Pool located at 7361 Bosque Road.

Fabens Veterans Park Pool located at 526 N.E. G Avenue.

YMCA adds they are known for its “expertise” in swim instruction and water safety.

“The partnership between the County of El Paso and the YMCA of El Paso is a value add for El Paso families and is expected to have a significant impact on the community. With access to high-quality aquatic facilities and expert swim instruction, residents of all ages will be able to learn important water safety skills and improve their physical fitness.” said County Commissioner Pct. 3 Iliana Holguin.

For more information about the partnership between the County of El Paso and the YMCA of El Paso, contact: https://www.epymcajobs.org/