EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District is continuing their e-Sports curriculum one year later, ranging from pre-K through 12th grade.

District officials told KTSM the curriculum is beyond gaming.

“…It’s a very methodical, thought-out process. And every student who participates has to be passing in all their classes. They have to be here on time. They have to have good behavior with their teachers and with administration. And so, you know, when parents hear this program, it’s not just a half fun type club, “said YISD Digital Resource and Content Specialist, Erick Buenrostro.

Buenrostro said over 1,500 students are involved in the program.

“We can see students progressing in projects that they’ve never been able to do before. You know, these critical thinking skills because it requires memorization or other aspects of what gaming is that they translate into our classrooms. ”

KTSM asked what types of games are implemented and Buenrostro said the games are for the appropriate ages and grade levels.

“We believe in keeping the game safe for kids. So, for example, the elementary, middle schools and high schools will be playing games like Super Smash and Mario Kart. Even middle school and high schools are playing games that are appropriate for our age bands. And so, for example, they may be playing things like Brawl Hala, which is a cartoon nonrealistic fighter type game,” Buenrostro said.

The district has had success stories come out since implementing the curriculum such as scholarships.

YISD continued to search for other districts to get involved as they are still the first and only district in El Paso to have an eSports curriculum.

“…At the end of the day, we’re an academic institution. So hopefully by next year, you know, everything we’re learning through our seasons and the coach feedback and parent feedback, we’ll be able to produce a better program so that more kids are in it and genuinely having fun, but also learning a lot more,” Buenrostro said.

