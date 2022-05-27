EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2022 Ysleta ISD Summer Food Service Program will provide free breakfast and lunch meals to children ages 1-18 from Monday through Friday during the summer break.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., unless otherwise indicated on the list below.

These are the participating campuses, program dates, locations, and meal times:

May 31 to July 1:

Valle Verde Early College High School (breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch from noon to 1 p.m.)

June 6 to June 17

Alicia Chacon IS, Capistrano ES, Del Valle ES, Desertaire ES, Eastwood Knolls IS, North Loop ES, Pebble Hills ES, Thomas Manor ES, Bel Air MS, Del Valle MS, Hanks MS, Parkland MS, Riverside MS, Ysleta MS

June 6 to July 1

Bel Air HS, Del Valle HS, Eastwood HS, Hanks HS, Parkland HS, Plato Academy, Riverside HS, Tejas School of Choice, Ysleta HS

June 6-24 and July 18-21

Young Women’s Leadership Academy (breakfast 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

For more information, please contact YISD Child Nutrition Services Verification Specialist Laura Lara at (915) 434-0130 or Child Nutrition Services Director Alan R. Crawford at (915) 434-0125.

