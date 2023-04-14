EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta ISD is having a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, April 17, celebrating the new additional campus structures to Bel Air High School.

The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. and will be located at Bel Air High School, 731 Yarbrough Dr. Ysleta ISD Trustees, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre, Bel Air High School Principal Jacob Valtierra, faculty, staff and students will all be present.

The three new campus structures will feature administrative offices, a counselors’ suite, classrooms for Career and Technical Education, a modern cafeteria, a JROTC wing equipped with the latest technology, and a multi-purpose turf for baseball and softball fields.

The 190,000 square foot and $78 million-dollar high school includes additions and renovations to the oldest parts of the existing campus which opened in January of this year.