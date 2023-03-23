EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YISD’s Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School got a surprise visit from HEB. Representatives announced Alejandro De La Peña, is a finalist for the HEB “Excellence in Education” award.

De La Peña is a special education teacher and is one of the many educators that got announced as a finalist for the HEB award in Texas. He was awarded a $1,000 check for himself and a $1,000 check for Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School on Wednesday, March 22.

Photo courtesy of Ysleta Independent School District.

This award is just one of the many for De La Peña as he has also been awarded the National LifeChanger of the Year Spirit Award, for helping the school raise thousands of dollars of grant money, according to YISD.

Alejandro De La Peña’s time at the middle school has been directed towards showcasing student and community spirit through Christmas gift giveaways and events like NspirED@thePark and SEL@thePark awards.

HEB has awarded almost $13 million in funding to outstanding Texas teachers, principals, public schools, districts, school boards and early childhood facilities, since 2002.