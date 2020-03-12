YISD suspends all out-of-town travel, continuing with El Paso events as normal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has decided to cancel all out-of-town, non-essential district-related travel for students and employees.

The district said all other school-related activities, contests, performances, etc. within El Paso County will continue as normal.

Although there have been no reported cases of the Coronavirus in El Paso County, the district has decided to take these measures as a precaution.

We understand many of our families are experiencing heightened concerns regarding out-of0town travel for their children, and we want to reassure them that we are taking this special precaution to safeguard the health and safety of our students, employees, and community.

According to a release, the district will continue to work closely with city and county health officials to help minimize the spread of germs and illnesses in general.