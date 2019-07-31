YISD superintendent to be suspended 3 days for San Antonio incident

The Ysleta Independent School District’s board of trustees voted on Tuesday to suspend superintendent Xavier De La Torre for three days without pay for not immediately notifying board members about an altercation at a San Antonio Whataburger.

The board voted 7-0 after meeting in executive session for more than four hours.

De La Torre allegedly head-butted Socorro ISD superintendent Jose Espinoza on June 13 outside of a San Antonio Whataburger. Espinoza allegedly responded with a punch after the head-butt. Both men were detained but Espinoza was released and listed as the victim.

Following the fight, Espinoza told police he did not wish to press charges and a district spokesman told KTSM he did not plan on pressing charges in the future.

A police report documented that Espinoza was assaulted but redacted the name of the suspect, who police said appeared to be intoxicated.

This was the night before both men and several members of both school boards attended the Summer Leadership Institute conference.