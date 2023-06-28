EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre has been named the 2023 ESC-Region 19 Superintendent of the year; officials announced Wednesday.

Photos courtesy of Ysleta Independent School District

Dr. De La Torre will go on to represent the region in the state Superintendent of the Year program.

“I am truly humbled to have been chosen by Region 19 for this honor, and the opportunity to represent our district and area at the statewide level,” Dr. De La Torre said. “But I am also deeply grateful to my Executive Cabinet and the countless administrators, teachers and staff members who have been by my side at Ysleta ISD, working diligently to literally turn this district around over the past nine years.”

“I’d also like to express my sincere thanks to the Board of Trustees for their unwavering support throughout the pandemic, and their patience and dedication to our students and schools as we focused on improving our academic progress in our efforts to provide a superior education to all students,” Dr. De La Torre added.

Ysleta ISD Board of Trustees President Cruz Ochoa said Ysleta ISD has become one of the state’s top-rated districts under the current leadership, with a stunning transformation of schools and facilities through the passage of nearly $1 billion in voter-approved facilities bonds since 2015.

“He has breathed a vibrant, new life into our district, launching our schools and programs into the 21st century for one simple purpose: To provide our children with a relevant, world-class educational experience that positions them to thrive in a changing global economy,” Ochoa said.

Dr. De La Torre’s successful school improvement and instructional leadership led Ysleta ISD to earn multiple local, state and national designations such as:

The only “A”-rated district in the city of El Paso for academic performance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in 2022, with more than half of its campuses also earning individual “A” ratings;

No. 1 school district in El Paso for two years in a row, according to Niche, which gave Ysleta ISD a grade of A- in 2022 for its academics, teachers, sports, and other factors.

No. 1 in College, Career, and Military Readiness in El Paso, with 81% of the Class of 2021 considered career- or college-ready by TEA, far surpassing the state (65%).

National Blue-Ribbon School awards for four campuses – Desertaire, Ramona, and Vista Hills elementary schools and Valle Verde Early College High School – since 2017.

“Dr. De La Torre is a tireless champion of children, public education, innovation, and technology,” Ochoa wrote in the nomination letter. “He has proven time and time again that he is committed to preparing students for a lifetime of success through education. His accomplishments, vision, and expertise have revitalized Ysleta ISD, and I am beyond proud to bring his outstanding achievements and accomplishments to light.”

For more information on the Superintendent of the Year program visit here.