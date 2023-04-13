EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six schools from YISD within the Parkland Learning Community will be benefiting from a $30,000 grant which will support the social and emotional needs of military-connected students.

The grant was awarded from the NoVo Foundation in partnership with Education First and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. The grant will go toward funding a project called MC2 with SEL (Military-Connected Meeting Challenges with Social-Emotional Learning).

YISD says the grant funds will provide students with “additional layers” of SEL support, due to each campus receiving SEL kits, books, supplies and funding to host a military event or field trip.

“The desired impact is to increase resilience and reduce stress to positively influence student academics, behavior, school attendance, and grade-level promotion,” -YISD

The funds will be used to support social and emotional needs of military students at the following schools:

Parkland Pre-K Center

R.E.L. Washington International School

Desertaire Elementary School

Dolphin Terrace Elementary School

North Star Elementary School

Parkland Elementary School

YISD says the six schools were chosen based on the number of military-students enrolled and their proximity to Fort Bliss.