EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six schools from YISD within the Parkland Learning Community will be benefiting from a $30,000 grant which will support the social and emotional needs of military-connected students.
The grant was awarded from the NoVo Foundation in partnership with Education First and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. The grant will go toward funding a project called MC2 with SEL (Military-Connected Meeting Challenges with Social-Emotional Learning).
YISD says the grant funds will provide students with “additional layers” of SEL support, due to each campus receiving SEL kits, books, supplies and funding to host a military event or field trip.
“The desired impact is to increase resilience and reduce stress to positively influence student academics, behavior, school attendance, and grade-level promotion,” -YISD
The funds will be used to support social and emotional needs of military students at the following schools:
- Parkland Pre-K Center
- R.E.L. Washington International School
- Desertaire Elementary School
- Dolphin Terrace Elementary School
- North Star Elementary School
- Parkland Elementary School
YISD says the six schools were chosen based on the number of military-students enrolled and their proximity to Fort Bliss.