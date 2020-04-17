YISD providing instructional learning up until end of school year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Per Gov. Greg Abbott’s statement regarding school closures, YISD will not reopen for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

However, YISD teachers will continue supporting students through the last day of classes, which is Friday, June 5.

According to a release, students who have completed their coursework successfully will not receive new material after Friday May 15.

Nevertheless, all students will still be responsible for completing their virtual assignments with a final cutoff date of June 5.

All students will then continue to have access to THEDISTRICT@Home and all online resources including, IStation, ImagineLearning, and Galaxy of Education, to name a few, a release said.

Summer school for YISD will begin June 8 and is open to all students.