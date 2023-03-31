EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District is opening registration for preschool, pre-k and kindergarten students on Monday, April 3.

Online registration begins on Monday, April 3 for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

YISD says in-person registration will also be held on select dates at elementary schools for parents who wish to visit campuses and speak with school representatives.

Bel Air, Del Valle and Eastwood elementary schools will have in-person registration at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4.

Hanks, Parkland, Riverside and Ysleta elementary schools in the area will have in-person registration at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12.

The half-day preschool program will be offered in morning and afternoon sessions at seven Ysleta ISD schools and eligible children must be at least 3 years old on or before Friday, September 1:

Edgemere International School

Parkland Pre-K Center

Ysleta Pre-K Center

Pasodale elementary school

Sageland elementary school

Scotsdale elementary school

Tierra Del Sol elementary school

The full day pre-K program will be offered at 17 locations, the child must be at least 4 years old on or before Friday, September 1:

East Point elementary school

Eastwood Heights elementary school

Glen Cove elementary school

Lancaster elementary school

Loma Terrace elementary school

Pasodale elementary school

Pebble Hills elementary school

Presa elementary school

Riverside elementary school

Sageland elementary school

Scotsdale elementary school

Tierra Del Sol elementary school

Vista Hills elementary school

Kindergarteners must be 5 years old on or before Friday, September 1, to register at any Ysleta ISD elementary school.

For more information on YISD’s early education programs, you can visit www.yisd.net/preK23.