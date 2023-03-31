EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District is opening registration for preschool, pre-k and kindergarten students on Monday, April 3.
Online registration begins on Monday, April 3 for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
YISD says in-person registration will also be held on select dates at elementary schools for parents who wish to visit campuses and speak with school representatives.
Bel Air, Del Valle and Eastwood elementary schools will have in-person registration at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4.
Hanks, Parkland, Riverside and Ysleta elementary schools in the area will have in-person registration at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12.
The half-day preschool program will be offered in morning and afternoon sessions at seven Ysleta ISD schools and eligible children must be at least 3 years old on or before Friday, September 1:
- Edgemere International School
- Parkland Pre-K Center
- Ysleta Pre-K Center
- Pasodale elementary school
- Sageland elementary school
- Scotsdale elementary school
- Tierra Del Sol elementary school
The full day pre-K program will be offered at 17 locations, the child must be at least 4 years old on or before Friday, September 1:
- East Point elementary school
- Eastwood Heights elementary school
- Glen Cove elementary school
- Lancaster elementary school
- Loma Terrace elementary school
- Pasodale elementary school
- Pebble Hills elementary school
- Presa elementary school
- Riverside elementary school
- Sageland elementary school
- Scotsdale elementary school
- Tierra Del Sol elementary school
- Vista Hills elementary school
Kindergarteners must be 5 years old on or before Friday, September 1, to register at any Ysleta ISD elementary school.
For more information on YISD’s early education programs, you can visit www.yisd.net/preK23.