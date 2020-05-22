YISD partners with City of El Paso to offer free COVID-19 testing

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

With the support of the Secretary of State Public Security, the Ministry of Health works to detect people with symptoms of COVID-19 in different road sections. (Courtesy State of Chihuahua)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has partnered with the city of El Paso to offer three drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

Beginning this Tuesday, May 26, testing will be conducted by appointment only at the following locations from 8 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday’s:

  • YISD Central Office, 9600 Sims Drive
  • Ysleta Pre-K Center, 7940 Craddock
  • North Star Elementary School, 5950 Sean Haggerty Drive

Members of the public are encouraged to request an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Ysleta ISD sites by calling the district’s hotline at 915-434-1092 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, beginning Friday, May 22.

The appointment hotline will be closed this Monday, May 25, for the Memorial Day holiday.

According to a release, testing is open to everyone, even those who are currently asymptomatic, if they have reason to believe they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. The testing is free of charge and doctor referrals are not needed.

