YISD partners with City of El Paso to offer free COVID-19 testing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has partnered with the city of El Paso to offer three drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.
Beginning this Tuesday, May 26, testing will be conducted by appointment only at the following locations from 8 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday’s:
- YISD Central Office, 9600 Sims Drive
- Ysleta Pre-K Center, 7940 Craddock
- North Star Elementary School, 5950 Sean Haggerty Drive
Members of the public are encouraged to request an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Ysleta ISD sites by calling the district’s hotline at 915-434-1092 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, beginning Friday, May 22.
The appointment hotline will be closed this Monday, May 25, for the Memorial Day holiday.
According to a release, testing is open to everyone, even those who are currently asymptomatic, if they have reason to believe they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. The testing is free of charge and doctor referrals are not needed.