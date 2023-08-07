EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Parkland Middle School has a new principal, Ysleta Independent School District announced Monday, Aug. 7.

Jesus Ortiz, currently the assistant principal at Ysleta High School, will take over at Parkland Middle.

Ortiz began his career in education as a math teacher at Clint High School. He has also served as a district-level instructional coach and assistant principal.

He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s degree in educational administration from Angelo State University