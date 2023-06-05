EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has announced the appointment of four new principals and in-house counsel for the 2023-24 school year.

Sophia Fierro, current principal at Constance Hulbert Elementary School, has been named the new principal at Capistrano Elementary School, effective July 1. She began her career in education as a teacher at Socorro ISD, and went on to serve as an elementary bilingual coordinator at Clint ISD and assistant principal. Fierro holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and a master’s degree from Lamar University.

Nadia De La Rosa, current principal at Tornillo Intermediate School, has been named the new principal at R.E.L. Washington International School, effective July 1. De La Rosa began her career in education as a teacher at San Elizario ISD, and went on to serve as a mentor, assistant principal, principal, and director. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree from UTEP.

Roxanne Merfa, current principal at Del Norte Heights Elementary School, will serve as the new principal at Desertaire Elementary School, effective July 1. She began her career in education as a teacher at Mesa Vista Elementary School, and went on to serve as instructional specialist and assistant principal. For the past 11 years, Merfa has served as a principal at Parkland Elementary School and Del Norte Heights Elementary School. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, both from UTEP.

Norma Sierra, current principal at Lancaster Elementary School, has been appointed to serve as the new principal at Ysleta Pre-K Center, effective July 1, following the retirement of Rita Lopez. Sierra has been an educator at Ysleta ISD for 33 years. During her tenure with YISD, Sierra has served as a teacher, schoolwide project coordinator, curriculum specialist, and assistant principal. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, both from UTEP.

Priscilla De Mata, former associate attorney with local law firm Blanco, Ordonez, Mata, & Wechsler, is now serving as Ysleta ISD’s in-house counsel. De Mata has expertise in labor and employment law, school law, procurement law, related civil litigation, and governance in both public and private sector organizations. She is a member of the El Paso Women’s Bar Association, the El Paso Bar Association, the Society for Human Resources Management, the Council of School Law Attorneys, and the Texas Association of School Boards. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from UTEP, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Idaho College of Law.