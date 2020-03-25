YISD launches new Health Hotline to answer COVID-19 questions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has launched a new Health Hotline to help ease anxiety among families by answering COVID-19 questions.

According to a release, these efforts are in cooperation with the City of El Paso Department of Public Health.

The new hotline will connect callers with one of 61 YISD nurses working from home who have been trained to provide information on COVID-19 in both English and Spanish.

The YISD Health Hotline number is (915) 434-1092.

Calls will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to officials, all Ysleta ISD parents and community members are encouraged to call the hotline with any questions regarding COVID-19.

District officials hope this new hotline helps ease anxiety in community members and also provides support to city and county health officials in dismembering up-to-date information regarding the virus, a release said.

The YISD hotline launches just one day after the city health department announced its new COVID-19 Hotline which can be accessed by calling 915-21-COVID or 915-212-6843.

The COVID-19 Hotline is available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.