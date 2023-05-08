Students hurry toward their school building for classes after disembarking a school bus.

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) is hosting the “International Schools Showcase” at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

The showcase gives students the opportunity to explore the benefits of the dual-language programs offered at the district’s five international schools, according to the release sent by YISD.

YISD says at the showcase there will be representatives from each Ysleta ISD international school to answer questions and talk to parents and students.

The representatives will also provide on-the-spot assistance with online enrollment and transfer requests.

YISD adds the “curriculum at international schools emphasizes international education, as well as global citizenship.” Students learn a new language, study a new culture, traditions and about countries associated with that language.

The following are the YISD International Schools and languages they offer:

Edgemere International School is located on 10300 Edgemere Blvd. An “A”-rated K-5 school that offers a multilingual program in English, Spanish and Chinese.

North Loop International School is located on 412 Emerson Drive. A K-5 school that offers a multilingual program in English, Spanish and French.

REL Washington International School located on 3505 Lee Trevino Drive. “A”-rated K-5 school offers a multilingual program in English, Spanish and German.

Alicia R. Chacon International School located on 920 Burgundy Ave. An “A”-rated K-8 school that offers a dual language program in English and Spanish, with functional skills in a third language such as German, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Russian and French.

Eastwood Knolls International School is located on 10000 Buckwood Ave. An “A”-rated K-8 school that offers a multilingual program consisting of English, Spanish and Chinese.

For more information on the International Schools Showcase, click here.

register children to attend Ysleta ISD, visit www.yisd.net/enroll.