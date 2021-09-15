YISD holds ‘Topping-Out’ ceremony at new Hanks Middle School campus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District is celebrating another milestone in the construction of the new Hanks Middle School.

On Wednesday, YISD leaders held a topping-out ceremony at the site of the new campus.

It will be located on Pebble Hills near Running Deer drive in East El Paso.

The new middle school will serve students from both Indian Ridge and Desert View Middle Schools.

“We’re back on track. This is a topping out ceremony. It symbolizes the last beam, iron beam at the Hanks Middle School construction project. This middle school should open one year from today,” said Dr. Xavier De La Torre, Superintendent of YISD.

The new school is worth an estimated $66 million with a capacity for 1,200 students.

