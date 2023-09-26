EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning, Sept. 26, for its new career and technical center located at Riverside High School.

YISD says the new center at Riverside High School is a “modern learning facility that accommodates more than 400 students in grades 11-12 who are enrolled in various CTE programs offered by the district, including culinary, cosmetology, gaming, welding, architecture, auto technology, engineering, and more.”

Ysleta ISD Trustees, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Xavier De La Torre, district administrators; Riverside High School students and administrators, Career and Technical Education administrators were all present at the ceremony.

“The CTE program at Ysleta ISD offers in-demand job skills training and certifications for students who choose to go straight into the workplace after graduation.”

-The Ysleta Independent School District