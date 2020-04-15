YISD extends school closures for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Given the city extended the Stay Home order to May 17, YISD has announced that students will not physically return to the classroom for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

According to YISD Super Intendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre, Friday, May 15 will be the last day of online instruction.

The district also said all students with the exception of seniors, will be allowed to keep their technological devices during the summer.

According to Dr. De La Torre, the district is also working on developing virtual summer school opportunities and hopes to reopen all schools by fall of 2020.

