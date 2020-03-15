YISD classes to resume April 6 as recommended by health department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following a recommendation from local health officials, the Ysleta Independent School District will close all schools until April 6.
The El Paso Department of Public Health has recommended all school districts to close schools until April 6 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Sunday, the Health Department reported the second presumptive positive test result for COVID-19 in El Paso County.
YISD officials said they will continue to take preventive measures, planning efforts, and communication with parents and community as more information becomes available.