El Paso ISD extends school closure, students expected to return April 6

YISD classes to resume April 6 as recommended by health department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following a recommendation from local health officials, the Ysleta Independent School District will close all schools until April 6.

LIST: Local coronavirus cancellations, postponements, and closures

The El Paso Department of Public Health has recommended all school districts to close schools until April 6 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the Health Department reported the second presumptive positive test result for COVID-19 in El Paso County.

YISD officials said they will continue to take preventive measures, planning efforts, and communication with parents and community as more information becomes available.

