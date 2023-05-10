EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the newly renovated $78 million Bel Air High School on Thursday, May 11.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at Bel Air High School located at 731 Yarbrough Drive.

Special appearances will be made by Ysleta ISD Trustees and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre at the ceremony.

The high school’s renovation is approximately 190,000 square feet, which includes additions and changes to the oldest portions of the existing campus, according to the release sent by YISD.

The district says the school has been open since January 2023.

The district adds the campus features new areas such as “administrative offices, a counselors’ suite, classrooms for career and technical education, a modern cafeteria, a JROTC wing equipped with the latest technology and a multi-purpose turf for the baseball and softball fields.”

Bel Air is another one of the schools that were renovated through the Ysleta ISD’s Bond 2019 program. The program is being used to address aging campuses, provide additional safety and security measures, upgrade all campuses to refrigerated air conditioning and renovate or build new schools, according to the district.