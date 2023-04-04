EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District celebrated its newly constructed Hanks Middle School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, April 4.

The campus, located at 11201 Pebble Hills Blvd., on the site of the former Indian Ridge Middle School, opened its doors for the first time in fall 2022. The 175,000-square-foot, $66 million school serves students from the former Indian Ridge and Desert View middle schools.

The campus includes STEM labs, fine arts spaces, state-of-the-art technology and student lounges.

Hanks Middle School is among several new schools constructed through the district’s 2019 bond program, which is being used to address aging campuses, provide additional safety and security measures, upgrade all campuses to refrigerated air and renovate or build new schools.