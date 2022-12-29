EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After two years of pandemic, 2022 characterized a gradual return to normalcy. While crime and migrant stories where continuously leading our headlines, there were other events that captured the interest of the El Paso area residents.

We take a look back at the Top 10 stories we published in the last year:

10.- Hundreds of victors left stranded at Carlsbad Caverns

Over 150 people were left stranded overnight at Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flash flooding.

9.- Man who assaulted Cielo Vista Walmart clerk; Attacked Deputy, EPPD officer with knife re-arrested

Jeremy Coltharp – arrested by EPPD

The man who assaulted a Walmart clerk, then an off-duty deputy and EPPD officer on consecutive Fridays has been arrested, once again.

8.- DJ at Jaguars dies after collapsing at club

A DJ at a popular East El Paso gentleman’s club died early Tuesday morning after collapsing at the club during his birthday celebration.

DJ Rob Swift 915

7.- El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker

Aerial photo of 5081 Fort Defiance from federal court documents

6.- Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month

In October 2022, the star on the mountain shone red for Fire Prevention Week and National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

5.- El Paso mom, wife, Maxim cover?

Raquel Garza – Maxim cover finalist

4.- El Pasoan claims MegaMillions prize

Officials with the Texas Lottery recently announced that one lucky El Pasoan took home a MegaMillions prize of $1 million from a January drawing.

3.- PD: Woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout

Mericarmen Gomez (Courtesy: Brownsville Police)

2.- Fetterman, Mehmet Oz meet for exclusive Pennsylvania Senate debate

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman wouldn’t commit to releasing his full medical records during a highly anticipated debate against Republican Mehmet Oz

1.- Child Tax credits could leave parents with large tax liability, smaller refund