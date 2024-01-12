EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The open house at the Trinity Site scheduled for April 6 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, White Sands Missile Range announced.

The cancelation is “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to the short announcement.

The Trinity Site is where the first atomic bomb was tested on July 16, 1945.

White Sands Missile Range usually hosts two open houses a year at Trinity — one in the spring and one in the fall.

The short announcement did not say anything about the fall open house.