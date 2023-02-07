EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 20-year-old Denton, Texas, man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash that happened in Downtown El Paso early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said Antonio Machorro Jr. was speeding the wrong way on Stanton Street at about 2:30 a.m.

Machorro’s car struck a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Adriana Olivan.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital. Olivan died at the hospital, while Machorro was treated for minor injuries.

Machorro has now been charged with intoxication manslaughter and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Police also say that one of Machorro’s passengers fled the scene of the crash.

Two other cars that were parked along the street were damaged in the incident.

This is the 11th traffic fatality on El Paso streets compared to six at the same time last year.