Wreck in Otero County leaves one teen dead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A teen driver from Carrizozo, NM is dead from a two-vehicle crash that happened in Otero County on Wednesday morning.



At around 11:30 a.m. on August 4, 2021, New Mexico State Police responded to the incident which involved a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 54, milepost 99 North of Tularosa, NM.



Authorities said the initial investigations indicates that a four dour Mercedes passenger vehicle driven by a 15-year-old male from Carrizozo, NM was traveling South on U.S. 54, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a Volvo CMV traveling North bound driven a 53-year-old Texas man.



Officials said the teen driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. A 16-year-old male passenger in the Mercedes was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. The driver of the CMV was uninjured.

Investigators determined that alcohol does not appear be a factor in this crash.



The investigation has been taken over by the New Mexico State Police.



