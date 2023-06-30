DALLAS (KDAF) — A tiny marvel nestled half between Sanderson and Marathon, Texas is making a comeback.

The small site headed west on Highway 90, is home to the world’s smallest Buc-ees. The small building isn’t actually home to the gas station but is in fact an art installation.

The City of Sanderson has made an Instagram post, announcing the return of the installation. With the post reading, “Welcome back Sanderson Buc-ee’s, it’s good to have you home.”

This art installation is very similar to the Prada art installation in Marfa, TX. However, some of us love Beaver over Prada.