Stunning photo of Annular Solar Eclipse goes viral

A stunning picture of a sunrise that rose over the Persian Gulf has gone viral for its resemblance to devil horns.

The photo went viral after NASA published it in their “Astronomy picture of the day.”

The photo was taken on Dec. 26 by a photographer named Elias Chasiotis who was vacationing in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

The photographer said he was in place to snap a picture of the Annular Solar Eclipse.

The next Annular Solar Eclipse will take place on June 21. It will only be visible from parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, and Ethiopia; south of Pakistan and northern India; and China.