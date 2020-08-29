Real-life Batman fighting hunger in Santiago, Chile

(CNN) – The Caped Crusader is back in action in Santiago, Chile.

Batman is a real-life superhero in the Chilean capital, bringing food and joy to the city’s neediest residents.

For the past three months, six nights a week, Batman makes the meals himself and delivers them from his Batmobile — in this case a white SUV.

He tells CNN he identifies with the legendary superhero’s desire to save his city.

Just like in the comic books, he has decided to keep his true identity a secret. He says he’s hoping others will see his actions and decide to join forces.

