Iraq issues arrest warrant for President Trump

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Iraq issued a warrant for Trump’s arrest on Thursday related to the killing of a Iraqi military leader and Iranian general, the Associated Press reports.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Gen. Qasem Soleimani were both killed in a D.C.-directed drone strike in January 2020 outside Baghdad’s airport.

Al-Muhandis served as deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coterie of militia groups created to combat the Islamic State group. Soleimani acted as the head of the Quds expeditionary force for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

An investigation into the killings continues.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, the warrant was issued “after the judge recorded the statement of the claimants from the family of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.”

Last year’s killings created an international relations crisis and bruised the relationship between the U.S. and Iraq, prompting contempt from Shiite lawmakers who had passed a non-binding resolution in 2020 to encourage the government to remove foreign troops from the country.

Since the killings, Iran-backed groups have amplified attacks on U.S. military in Iraq.

The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday as the world continues to process the insurrection that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

