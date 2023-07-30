Breastfeeding women will produce on average around 25-35 ounces of milk per day and will typically need to pump eight to 10 times per day.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – August is almost here, and for many people, it is one of the busiest months with the kick-off of the new school year. But as students are going back to school, mothers are being educated in a very different way.

The first week of August — this year from Tuesday, Aug. 1 to Monday, Aug. 7 — is “World Breastfeeding Week (WBW).”

Starting in 1992, the WBW is a global campaign to raise awareness and galvanize action on themes related to breastfeeding, according to The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA).

This year’s theme is “Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a difference for working parents,” and will showcase the impact of paid leave, workplace support and emerging parenting norms on breastfeeding through the lens of parents themselves, according to WABA’s WBW website.

The objectives of this year’s WBW are the following:

Inform people about working parents' perspectives on breastfeeding and parenting.

Anchor optimal paid leave and workplace support as important tools to enable breastfeeding.

Engage with individuals and organizations to enhance collaboration and support for breastfeeding at work.

Galvanize action on improving working conditions and relevant support for breastfeeding.

