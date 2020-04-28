Workforce Solutions Borderplex to offer free IT Fundamentals training

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) is offering free IT Fundamentals training courses for CompTIA.

The course is designed for job seekers and individuals considering a career change to the IT field, and the course will also determine the level of competency in IT.

According to a release, a free license is available through May 31, 2020 and provides access to CompTIA Certmaster Learn eLearning for CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+).

Upon completing the course, eligible participants may qualify to obtain the certification through WSB funding, a release said.

Participants must contact a career navigator at 915-887-2600 to determine eligibility.

