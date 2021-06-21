Workforce Solutions Borderplex to host free job fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) will host a HireAbility Job Fair on Wednesday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The free event is open to all jobseekers and will serve as a celebration of employers who hire individuals with disabilities.

Employers interested in participating in the job fair can find more information http://bit.ly/EmployerHirability.

Jobseekers can register to attend at http://bit.ly/JobseekerHireability.

