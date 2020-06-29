Workforce Solutions Borderplex opens drive-thru services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) announced the opening of two center locations for drive-thru information.

According to a release, center representatives will be available for drive-thru consults on topics ranging from job search assistance, unemployment and child care.

WSB representatives will also be available to advise on virtual services and appointment setting.

Print and fax services will also be available.

Drive-thru locations:

North Loop Center

8825 N. Loop, Ste. 122, El Paso, TX 79907

Northeast Center

8941 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904

Drive-thru hours will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.