Workforce Solutions Borderplex opens drive-thru services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) announced the opening of two center locations for drive-thru information.
According to a release, center representatives will be available for drive-thru consults on topics ranging from job search assistance, unemployment and child care.
WSB representatives will also be available to advise on virtual services and appointment setting.
Print and fax services will also be available.
Drive-thru locations:
North Loop Center
- 8825 N. Loop, Ste. 122, El Paso, TX 79907
Northeast Center
- 8941 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904
Drive-thru hours will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.